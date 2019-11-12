Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chris Davies lost his seat in Brecon and Radnorshire after he was convicted of a falsee expenses claim

A former MP who lost his seat after he was convicted of a false expenses claim has been selected by the Conservatives to stand in the general election.

Chris Davies lost his Brecon and Radnorshire seat after 10,005 people signed a recall petition.

He stood again but lost a subsequent by-election to the Liberal Democrats.

A Welsh Conservative source said he had not yet been officially nominated "but he is the candidate" for the Anglesey seat of Ynys Mon.

Mr Davies had admitted two charges of a false expenses claim in March.

Angela Burns, Welsh Conservative AM for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, referring to events surrounding independent politician Neil McEvoy, said: "I thought that today we had reached a nadir in Welsh politics.

"Then I find out that Chris Davies has been imposed as a candidate in Anglesey. You couldn't make it up!"

The Welsh Conservatives have been asked for comment.

Labour has selected Mary Roberts for the seat, while Plaid Cymru has picked Aled ap Dafydd.

The Brexit Party intends to stand Helen Jenner.