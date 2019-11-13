An attempt to give the Welsh Assembly a new Welsh-only name Senedd Cymru has been rejected by AMs.

It means the proposal, backed by the Welsh Government, to call the institution both Senedd Cymru and the Welsh Parliament, still stands.

Senedd Cymru was proposed by Plaid Cymru AM Rhun ap Iorwerth but it was defeated by 39 votes to 16.

Ex-First Minister Carwyn Jones's plan to rename AMs Members of the Senedd, or Aelodau o'r Senedd, was also passed.