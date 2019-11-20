Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bottom slap "made me feel like a farm animal"

A female councillor who had her bottom slapped by a male colleague said she felt "treated like a farm animal".

Emily Durrant, 34, was at a Brecon Beacons National Park Authority meeting in December 2017 when fellow councillor Edwin Roderick hit her bottom.

He went on to make threats to try and stop her pursuing a complaint. She said it was part of a wider problem with sexism in local government.

Powys council said all councillors must attend equality and diversity training.

On Tuesday, Mr Roderick was suspended as a Powys councillor for four months after a panel found he had been in breach of the code of conduct.

Image caption Independent councillor Edwin Roderick was suspended

After the incident, Mr Roderick threatened that mother-of-two Ms Durrant would be "hung out to dry" if she pursued the complaint against him.

"I felt utterly humiliated and really degraded. As a woman I am very accustomed, sadly, to experiencing everyday sexism, but I just really didn't expect it in a position of public office," she said.

Mr Roderick has since offered his sincere "heartfelt apologies" and said "nothing like it will happen again".

Ms Durrant accepted his apology, but said it highlighted a wider problem.

"I think there is a problem in local government with sexism. I don't think this is unique to Powys - I think it's a representation problem," she said.

Image caption Emily Durrant has accepted an apology

Fewer than a third of Powys councillors (31.5%) are female, which is slightly higher than the percentage for the whole of Wales (28.2%).

Female councillors make up fewer than 15% of the total in five local authorities in Wales - Blaenau Gwent, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Pembrokeshire and Anglesey.

Ms Durrant said attitudes needed to change towards diversity in local government, but that equality and diversity training in Powys council was "a bit of a waste of time".

To see the full interview, watch Wales Live on BBC One Wales at 22:35 GMT on Wednesday, or watch it afterwards on iPlayer.