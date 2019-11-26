Image caption Adam Price: "At this scale we should expect at least an additional £60bn"

Labour's Welsh general election manifesto has plans to spend £100bn on Scotland but is "silent" on Wales, Plaid Cymru's leader has claimed.

The document promises "at least £100bn of additional resources" over 10 years under a UK Labour government.

During First Minister's Questions, Adam Price said Wales should therefore receive an additional £60bn.

Responding, Mr Drakeford said Labour would "transform the funding available to Wales" if it wins power next month.

Explaining the £100bn figure for Scotland, Welsh Labour's manifesto says a Labour UK government's spending plans would include "£10bn from our new National Transformation Fund invested in the building of 120,000 council and social homes in Scotland over the next ten years".

The policy statement also promises to "invest £6bn in retrofitting houses across Scotland" as part of Labour's "green industrial revolution" and to "provide the Scottish National Investment Bank, under Scottish control, with £20bn of lending power to deliver funds to local projects and Scotland's small businesses".

In a Cardiff Bay question session dominated by campaigning for the 12 December election, Mr Price told First Minister Mark Drakeford: "If Wales were to be funded at this scale we should expect at least an additional £60bn, but there's no such explicit commitment in either your UK or your Welsh manifestos".

"Why are you so detailed on Scotland, even in your Welsh manifesto, and so silent on Wales?"

Image caption Mark Drakeford said Labour had made specific commitments to two major projects in Wales

Mr Drakeford, who is also Welsh Labour leader, said a UK Labour government would mean "there will be £3.4bn more available to invest in the running of public services here in Wales than we have had under the current government".

"As far as public expenditure on investment is concerned our manifesto makes an explicit commitment to the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon - £1.3bn of capital investment there," he said.

"It makes a specific commitment to advancing the Wylfa project [for a new nuclear power station] on the island of Anglesey - a £20bn investment in the Welsh economy."

Wales would also have "a share in the great new programme of transformation that a Labour government will bring about", the first minister added.