Farmers will receive their current level of subsidy for another year after Brexit but there have been calls for longer-term security to be given.

The Basic Payment Scheme gives farmers money based on how much land they use.

Chancellor Sajid Javid announced the UK government will be providing £243m for 2020.

The Welsh Government, which plans to replace the scheme in 2021, welcomed the funding but said was only based on commitments already made.

Rural Affairs minister Lesley Griffiths said Wales had benefited from many years of European investment and it was of "vital importance" to Welsh farmers and rural communities.

She added: "Let us be clear, this [funding announcement] is only making good on commitments already made.

"I would call on the UK government to provide guarantees of funding for agriculture and to replace other current EU funds for future years.

"This will allow us to plan important future work to support agriculture, develop the economy, tackle climate change and protect our environment."

Mr Javid said the money would allow farmers across Wales to plan for the future, sow their crops and care for their livestock with confidence.

"When we leave the EU and are freed from the Common Agricultural Policy, we will be able to support our vital rural communities - who are a cornerstone of life in the UK - with a fairer and less bureaucratic system," he said.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart added taking back control of the funding "will allow us to better represent the people we serve".