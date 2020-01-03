Image copyright Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Image caption Nick Ramsay was elected as an AM for Monmouth in 2007

A Conservative AM arrested after an incident at his home on New Year's Day has been released without charge.

Gwent Police said it arrested a 44-year-old man following a report of a "disturbance" at an address in Chepstow Road, Raglan on Wednesday night.

He has since been released and faces "no further action" following an investigation, the force said.

Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay was suspended by his party and the assembly group - the suspension will now be reviewed.

Mr Ramsay, who was elected in 2007, is the shadow finance minister and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

A spokesman for the Welsh Conservatives said: "Further to today's news, as no further action has been brought, Nick's suspension will now be reviewed and the outcome reported in due course."

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a disturbance at an address in Chepstow Road, Raglan on Wednesday 1 January at around 8:05pm.

"A 44-year-old man from the Raglan area was arrested following an incident but he has been released with no further action following investigation."