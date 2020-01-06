Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford called for a "sensible, productive... relationship with our biggest and most important market"

Assembly members should vote down Boris Johnson's Brexit bill when to comes to the Senedd, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Mr Drakeford said while the general election settled the fact of Brexit, it did not amount to a "blank cheque".

The Welsh Labour leader has claimed the deal will damage Wales' economy.

The party lost almost all of its seats in north Wales to the Tories in the December election, when it took a pro-EU stance.

The assembly and the Scottish Parliament are required to give consent to the prime minister's withdrawal agreement under the way devolution in the UK works.

A refusal would not prevent the bill from becoming law, however.

Last year AMs voted against the EU Withdrawal Bill, in a separate symbolic exercise.

Image caption Mark Drakeford said Brexit was not a "blank cheque" to damage the Welsh economy

In his first press conference of the new year, Mr Drakeford said while the general election had settled the fact the UK was leaving the EU, it was not "a blank cheque for the UK government to do things in a way that would do damage to the Welsh economy".

Mr Johnson won last year's general election by promising to pass the legislation taking the UK out of the EU by the end of January.

His majority of 80 MPs makes it virtually certain that he will meet that deadline, irrespective of the votes of Welsh AMs on the matter.

The first minister said his government "will not give up advocating for a form of Brexit that is protective of Welsh interests" and "we cannot recommend that the National Assembly for Wales gives approval to the UK government's (Brexit) bill."

Mr Drakeford ruled out supporting a campaign to rejoin the EU in the short term.

Instead he said the UK government needed to think about how to develop "a sensible, productive... relationship with our biggest and most important market".

He called for an arrangement that recognises "we have left but doesn't throw the baby out with the bath water".

Asked about the Labour leadership contest, Mr Drakeford said he would not be supporting any particular candidate because "as first minister you have to deal with whoever is elected".

On the future direction of the party, he insisted: "We need a leader who will regard the manifestos of 2015 and 2019 as scripts to be developed, not abandoned."