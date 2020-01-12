Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Simon Hart also revealed that details will emerge shortly on a Shared Prosperity Fund to replace EU economic aid

The Welsh Government's decision to reject the UK government's Brexit deal does not indicate a "breakdown of relations", the Welsh secretary says.

Simon Hart said it was a "pity" the first minister recommended assembly members vote down the deal but that he "can understand the circumstances".

Mark Drakeford said that, while the election settled the fact of Brexit, it did not amount to a "blank cheque".

But MPs have since backed the proposed law leading to the UK's EU departure.

The Commons voted 330 to 231 in favour of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

It passes to the House of Lords for further scrutiny next week, ahead of the UK's scheduled departure from the European Union on 31 January.

The Welsh assembly and the Scottish Parliament are also required to give consent to the agreement under the way devolution in the UK works.

But a refusal - which is almost certain in Cardiff Bay - would not prevent the bill from becoming law.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales will have received more than £5bn in so-called structural funds by 2020

Interviewed for BBC Wales' Politics Wales programme, Mr Hart said: "It's think that's a pity. I can understand the circumstances. They've explained the circumstances very clearly.

"This does not indicate to me or to them, for that matter, a sort of breakdown of relations permanently."

Speaking on Friday, Mr Hart told the programme that details would "emerge literally in weeks rather than months" on a Shared Prosperity Fund to replace EU economic aid programmes after Brexit.

Further details were expected in 2018, prompting criticism in Wales which will have received more than £5bn in structural funds from Brussels by 2020.

Mr Hart said a concern was that "somehow the UK Government is going to barge the Welsh Government out of the way to score some cheap political points".

"I don't see that being the situation at all," he added.

Mr Hart also said the UK government would "make the funding available" for the Welsh Government to build an M4 relief road, but he said the decision on whether to proceed was for the first minister.

In June 2019, the Welsh Government decided not to build the £1.6bn road around Newport because of its cost and impact on the environment.

BBC Politics Wales is on BBC One Wales at 10:00 GMT on Sunday 12 January and then made available on BBC iPlayer.