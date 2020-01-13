Labour leadership: Who are Welsh MPs backing?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Five candidates remain in the race for the Labour leadership

On Monday the Labour party found out who of the six runners and riders in the leadership contest got the backing they needed from the party's parliamentarians.

Five - Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry - received the nominations required, while Clive Lewis withdrew earlier in the day.

Candidates needed at least 22 MPs and MEPs to survive the first stage of the contest.

They will need backing from trade unions and local constituency parties to ensure a place on the ballot paper.

Despite the losses of the general election Labour still have the majority of MPs in Wales, and all 22 will have had a chance to nominate.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Keir Starmer is currently the shadow Brexit secretary

Which Welsh MPs have backed Sir Keir Starmer?

The frontrunner from the Labour nominations is the former boss of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sir Keir obtained 89 nominations from his colleagues in the Commons and Brussels.

Of those, 13 come from Wales - including most Welsh Labour MPs.

They include

Caerphilly's Wayne David

Swansea West's Geraint Davies

Cardiff South and Penarth's Stephen Doughty

Islwyn's Chris Evans

Swansea East's Carolyn Harris

Cardiff North's Anna McMorrin

Newport East's Jessica Morden

Blaenau Gwent's Nick Smith

Cardiff Central's Jo Stevens

Torfaen's Nick Thomas-Symonds

Ogmore's Chris Elmore

Welsh Labour MEP Jackie Jones

Neath's Christina Rees

Jo Stevens told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme all the candidates "have something to offer".

She said Sir Keir would unite the party: "I want to see somebody leading the party who every Wednesday lunchtime each week eviscerates Boris Johnson at the dispatch box.

"I think Keir can do that."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lisa Nandy is MP for Wigan

Lisa Nandy

Sir Keir has by far the most nominations from Welsh MPs.

Lisa Nandy has the second largest number of backers from Welsh Labour, with three MPs supporting her. They are:

Cardiff West's Kevin Brennan

Newport West's Ruth Jones

Aberavon's Stephen Kinnock

Mr Kinnock said the election is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to start re-building trust and support in our heartlands, as the first step to stabilising and strengthening our electoral coalition".

Writing on Politics Home he said Ms Nandy has "a profound understanding of why and how we have got ourselves into this mess".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emily Thornberry is shadow foreign secretary

Emily Thornberry

Emily Thornberry gained 23 nominations including three from Wales.

They are:

Alex Davies-Jones from Pontypridd

Merthyr Tydfil's Gerald Jones

Llanelli's Nia Griffith

Ms Griffith tweeted that Ms Thornberry had "real verve and experience".

Ms Davies-Jones added: "I wanted to support a woman for leader and her experience, passion and knowledge won me over."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rebecca Long Bailey is the shadow business secretary

The others

Rebecca Long Bailey received 33 nominations, including one from Welsh Labour.

Beth Winter, newly elected MP for Cynon Valley, tweeted that she was looking forward to campaigning with the MP in Wales.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jess Phillips is MP for Birmingham Yardley

Jessica Phillips gained 23 nominations including two Welsh MPs - Tonia Antoniazzi from Gower and Rhondda's Chris Bryant.

Chris Bryant told BBC Wales it will be a "phenomenally difficult" task to overturn the Conservative majority .

He said Phillips reaches out "into the community far more effectively than anybody else when you put her on television".