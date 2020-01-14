Image caption Neil McEvoy told BBC Wales he will appeal against the ruling

Police were called to a Cardiff Council hearing after a ruling found city councillor Neil McEvoy bullied a care home worker.

The decision was followed by angry scenes when supporters of Mr McEvoy rose to their feet and shouted at the panel.

Mr McEvoy, who is also an AM, had faced claims he had tried to "ambush" a meeting involving a child in care.

He said he was acting for a family who feared the child had been assaulted.

It follows days of evidence at the Cardiff council standards and ethics sub-committee, and an investigation by the public services ombudsman for Wales.

Mr McEvoy was found to have breached the council's code of conduct on two incidents - the first where he was found to have behave in a bullying manner in a phone call to a children's home, the second at the offices of a private care home provider.

Following the ruling supporters called the public services ombudsman's representative a "disgrace" and accusing the panel of "corruption" and being a "kangaroo jury".

The members of the public were eventually removed from the room by security after a disturbance that lasted more than five minutes.

'Not about alleged abuse'

The ombudsman, Nick Bennett, said he welcomed the standards committee finding that Mr McEvoy "bullied, intimidated and failed to show respect and consideration to a care worker, and that he brought his council and office as a councillor into disrepute on two occasions".

"The case before the committee was not about alleged child abuse; it was solely about the Councillor's conduct," he said.

"Indeed, the police investigated an allegation of assault and found that there were no grounds for taking action."