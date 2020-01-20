Ex-MP Chris Davies wins employment tribunal case

Image caption Chris Davies lost his seat last summer

A former Conservative MP who was convicted of a false expenses claim has won an employment tribunal case against an office manager who claimed constructive dismissal.

Three complaints against Chris Davies, the ex-MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, by Sarah Lewis were dismissed.

Mr Davies told BBC Wales: "The judgement brings to a close a very difficult two years."

Mr Davies was unseated after a petition and lost the following by-election.

The seat was later won back by the Conservatives with a different candidate - Fay Jones.

Three claims were rejected - two claims of constructive dismissal, and one of the right not to suffer "detriment from public interest disclosure" - harm as a result of whistle-blowing.

Ms Lewis had run his constituency office in Brecon before quitting in 2018.

Mr Davies lost his seat in Parliament after a recall petition, following his guilty plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court last March to two charges of making a false expenses claim.

In 2016, he tried to split a genuine cost of £700 for photographs for his office between two budgets by faking two separate invoices.

His departure as MP was followed by the tribunal case brought by Ms Lewis. At the hearing, Mr Davies rejected her accusations as "completely without foundation".

The tribunal said Ms Lewis had made "disclosures about the existence of fake invoices" created by Mr Davies.

Her claim had been whether Mr Davies and his staff had caused her problems because of these disclosures, and led her to resign because she had been constructively dismissed.

The panel found there was no evidence that Mr Davies told his employees to act in a particular way towards her.

The tribunal heard from three former members of Mr Davies's staff, who all denied "ignoring" Ms Lewis.

Image caption Sarah Lewis had made three claims against Chris Davies

The tribunal heard that Mr Davies had accessed two emails sent by the claimant via a Conservative association email account, and a letter dated in August 2017 of a "personal nature" on an association computer, while she was on sick leave.

The ruling found the respondent was "likely looking for something that he could use to his advantage in his dealings with the claimant".

The tribunal found that accessing the emails was not a breach of trust - it was not a personal account.

But it said: "It must have been obvious to the respondent that the document of August 2017, found in a file on the desktop, was of a deeply personal nature, yet he accessed it, printed it and disclosed it in preparation for this tribunal hearing."

"On balance we consider that the respondent was concerned about what the claimant might do in respect of the subject matter of the first" whistle-blowing disclosure "and was looking for information that might assist him," the judgement said.

But it added that the complaint regarding the issue on this issue was brought "out of time" and "dismissed for lack of jurisdiction".

Ms Lewis had claimed a letter, written to her inviting her to a return to work meeting after she returned from sick leave, was an attempt to get her to quit.

But the tribunal said the letter "was appropriate in terms of its content and sending the letter upon [human resources] advice was a reasonable course of action".