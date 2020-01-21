Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ken Skates said the council's vision was "bold and ambitious"

Any congestion charge system for driving into Cardiff must consider its impact on the wider region, Wales' transport minister has said.

Ken Skates has written to Cardiff Council's leader Huw Thomas over plans to charge non-residents £2 to help hit green targets and cut congestion.

The region includes some Wales' "most deprived communities" Mr Skates wrote.

Mr Thomas has denied it amounts to a tax on people living in the south Wales valleys.

Labour Blaenau Gwent assembly member Alun Davies has said his constituents should not be made to fund Cardiff council policies, while praising the council's vision of new tram-train lines and stations, rapid bus routes and park-and-ride facilities.

The proposed £2 charge, which could be introduced by 2024, is part of a council discussion paper on future transport in the city published last week.

Writing to Mr Thomas on Tuesday, following a meeting with him, Mr Skates says the council's "bold and ambitious" vision demonstrates the "scale of ambition needed if Wales is to lead the way in tackling the climate emergency, addressing inequality and promoting inclusive economy growth".

But the transport and economy minister also says in the letter: "The Welsh Government does need to consider, in further detail, the proposed introduction of any new demand management mechanism by the council and its impact on the wider region around Cardiff, which includes some of the most deprived communities in Wales."

Mr Skates says the Welsh Government will hold a "detailed study into the benefits and challenges" of such systems to be completed by the autumn to "inform national and regional policy positions on this issue".