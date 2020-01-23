Image caption Ross England speaking at Welsh Conservative conference in 2016

A Tory assembly candidate who was accused by a crown court judge of deliberately sabotaging a rape trial has been deselected by his party.

Ross England was suspended as a party member and candidate in October.

In a statement, the party said Mr England was "no longer a Welsh Conservative candidate".

In April 2018 while giving evidence, he made claims about the victim's sexual history, which she denied and which was not permissible in court.

Mr England denied knowing this when he gave evidence.

Image caption Ross England was selected to stand for the Welsh Conservatives for the 2021 assembly election

In November Alun Cairns MP resigned as Welsh Secretary after denying claims he knew about Mr England's role in the collapse of the trial.

Mr Cairns was re-elected as the MP for Vale of Glamorgan in the 2019 general election and later cleared of breaking the ministerial code.

A Welsh Conservatives spokesman said: "The Welsh Conservative Candidates Committee convened on 22 January 2020 to consider the evidence in respect of an issue concerning Vale of Glamorgan Assembly candidate Ross England, and concluded that his candidacy should be withdrawn. Ross England is therefore no longer a Welsh Conservative candidate."