Image copyright Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Image caption Nick Ramsay was elected as an AM for Monmouth in 2007

A senior Conservative Assembly Member has returned to work in the Senedd for the first time since being arrested but released without charge.

Nick Ramsay resumed his chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, for the first time this year.

The Monmouth AM Ramsay had been suspended from his party and the Tory group in the Assembly after the arrest.

But a judge ruled on Friday that his suspension from the group must be lifted until the case is heard.

Mr Ramsay had been arrested on New Year's Day. Gwent Police said it had attended a "disturbance" at a address in Raglan, Monmouthshire.

On Monday in a statement Mr Ramsay told BBC Wales: "I'm pleased to be back at work at the assembly representing my constituents and carrying out the public role to which I've been elected."

He declined to be interviewed, adding: "I will not be commenting further due to the ongoing legal proceedings."

A spokesman for the leader of the Welsh Conservative group, Paul Davies, was asked by BBC Wales to clarify if Mr Ramsay remains suspended from the party, but no response was received.

Nick Ramsay, Conservative AM for Monmouth, is suing Mr Davies for breaking the party's constitution in suspending him.

Representing Mr Ramsay in Bristol High Court on Friday, David Lock argued party rules had been broken because his client was not "referred to the group" for disciplinary action.

He said Paul Davies did not have the right to make the decision to suspend him alone without the support of the group.

Despite lifting the assembly group ban, the judge said he would not interfere in any party-wide disciplinary processes.

The Welsh Conservatives declined to comment following the court ruling.