The Welsh Conservative assembly leader Paul Davies has missed a meeting of his own party group after a judge forced him to lift a Tory AM's suspension.

A court ordered last Friday that Nick Ramsay's suspension, made after he was arrested on New Year's Day and before he was released without charge, was lifted pending a full hearing.

BBC Wales was told Mr Davies stayed away from the meeting on legal advice.

Spokespeople for the Welsh Conservatives declined to comment.

Sources told BBC Wales that Mr Ramsay attended the group meeting.

Although his group suspension was lifted it is believed Mr Ramsay remains suspended from his party, although the Conservatives have not confirmed whether or not that is the case.

Tory AMs were told at the meeting that Mr Davies was not attending group meetings until the full court hearing takes place.

'We've got an election to fight'

One party figure raised concerns at the situation continuing, as campaigns loom for the next Senedd vote in May 2021.

"We need a resolution to this as soon as possible," the source said. "We've got an election to fight in just over a year.

"We need to be telling people how great the party is, not being distracted by internal problems."

The party figure said the Welsh Conservatives were in "uncharted territory" and there was a "challenging atmosphere" in the Senedd Tory group with "most members somewhat bemused at what's going on".

Another party source claimed said there was "massive concern" at the events of the last four and a half weeks.

"It's likely to build into a crescendo later this month," the source said. "If anyone is found to have behaved badly, there's going to be no tolerance of it within the party."

Image caption Nick Ramsay made an appearance in the Welsh Assembly on Tuesday afternoon

Analysis by BBC Wales political editor, Felicity Evans

It seems bizarre that the Conservative group leader is being advised to stay away from his own group's meetings, and it is.

I can't think of another occasion when a party group leader has been personally sued by an AM he suspended.

There is concern among some in the Welsh Conservative Party that Mr Ramsay has chosen this very public route to pursue readmission.

Aside from party harmony, there's an assembly election coming next year.

Ideally the party should be riding the wave of last year's general election performance trying to maximise that momentum into next year's poll.

Instead their AMs face another couple of weeks of this impasse, pending the full court case and the potential of more internal party drama.

Mr Ramsay was suspended from the group and his party following the arrest on 1 January. Gwent Police said it had attended a "disturbance" at an address in Raglan, Monmouthshire.

Despite Mr Ramsay's release without charge, the suspension remained with limited updates provided to the media as to why. Statements initially said the suspension was being reviewed - later BBC Wales was told an investigation was taking place.

Mr Ramsay took Mr Davies to court, accusing him of breaking the party's constitution in suspending him.

Mr Davies's barrister, Richard Price, had argued for an adjournment on the basis that they had less than 24 hours to prepare for the case.

But High Court judge Jonathan Russen ruled the group suspension should be lifted until the case is heard.

Following the decision Mr Ramsay attended the assembly for the first time this year on Monday, marking the end of an almost month long absence.

AMs in the assembly sit in party groups. It is unusual for a member to be part of a political group and not a member of the same party - although Mark Reckless was a Tory group member but not a Conservative from 2017 until he joined the Brexit Party last year.