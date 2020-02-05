Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Assembly members are paid £67,649 a year

Welsh assembly members would receive extra funds for childcare and staff help when they are on parental leave, under new plans.

An independent body has recommended AMs receive up to £297 a month for care outside of normal working hours.

The plan is to remove barriers to membership of the assembly - with additional support offered for disabilities.

Members of the public can have their say on the changes until March 2020.

Dame Dawn Primarolo, chairwoman of the Remuneration Board, said the proposals were aimed at contributing "towards achieving diversity within the Senedd's membership which in turn will deliver better representation for the people of Wales".

AMs are currently paid £67,649 a year, changing annually according to how much average wages in Wales rise or fall. That system would continue.

Under the plans, members would be able to claim up to £297 for the care of children or adult dependants outside of normal working hours - classed as between 9am and 8pm.

AMs would need to produce evidence of using registered care providers.

The board has proposed AMs going on parental leave can take on an additional staff member while they are off work.

There were calls for more help for assembly members on parental leave earlier this year.