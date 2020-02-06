Image caption Firefighters are trained to deal with incidents other than fire, ministers say

Wales' fire and rescue services could be given a wider role in keeping people safe under new plans from ministers.

The Welsh Government say the services have been so successful in reducing fires that they are now under-occupied.

Many rural fire stations respond to a handful of fires a month, threatening their sustainability, ministers say.

Firefighters could take on roles currently carried out by the NHS, such as responding to medical emergencies, the government has suggested.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has been asked to respond.

In statement, Hannah Blythyn, the minister responsible for the fire service, said: "I would like to thank our fire and rescue services in Wales for their continued success in reducing both the incidence and severity of fire.

"I have little doubt that this success is partly due to the great emphasis that the fire service places on preventing fire and improving awareness of fire risks.

"Firefighters are highly trained to deal with a wide range of incidents besides fires, and have the expertise and respect to raise awareness of and prevent non-fire threats too."

Image caption Hannah Blythyn says firefighters could "make a real contribution to supporting the NHS"

Ms Blythyn said there was "clear potential" for the service to "make a real contribution to supporting the NHS in particular, whether in terms of responding to medical emergencies or helping to prevent accidents like falls at home; and clear evidence that this can secure better outcomes and significant savings".

"There are many impressive examples of this happening, but they are often small-scale and piecemeal", she said.

"I want to see a fire and rescue service which deals with a range of threats to people's health and safety, both in terms of prevention and emergency response, complementing not duplicating the work of other professionals."

Pay and conditions

The announcement comes as the Welsh NHS faces increasing pressure throughout the system, resulting in cancelled operations, long waits for certain types of surgery and patients struggling to get GP appointments.

The Welsh Government said there needed to be an agreement on firefighters' pay and conditions to reflect the proposed broader role, although it says negotiations on this have been "very slow".

Ministers say they have a "commitment to consider providing financial support to a pay deal that meets the needs of Wales and Welsh firefighters" and "there are already constructive discussions on this at a senior management level".

Wales has three fire and rescue services - North Wales, Mid and West Wales and South Wales.

Last years, firefighters trained as special constables in Devon and Somerset, to boost police numbers in rural areas, a move opposed by the FBU.

The union said independence from the police was "vital to ensure that communities know firefighters exist to save lives, not to enforce the law".