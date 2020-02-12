Image copyright Alstom Image caption Alstom's proposed design for a HS2 train

Wales should receive £5bn extra over 20 years as a result of the UK government high-speed rail scheme, the Welsh economy minister has estimated.

HS2 was approved on Tuesday but rail infrastructure is not devolved and the Welsh Government does not automatically receive a share of the spending.

One independent estimate puts HS2's cost as potentially as high as £106bn.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said Wales' extra funding - a "consequential" of the HS2 spend - should be around £5bn.

First Minister Mark Drakeford wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday evening saying that as it stands HS2 would have a negative impact on the Welsh economy.

He called on Mr Johnson to "mitigate this" by extending the HS2 services into Wales and he wants extra funding.

Appearing before the assembly's Economy Committee on Wednesday, Mr Skates said: "Yesterday we saw the announcement of HS2.

"I believe we should be entitled to a consequential for that spend.

"I also believe that £500m should be made available to electrify the Crewe to Chester line, a further £500m for the electrification of the north Wales mainline.

"That, in addition to the consequential which would amount to more than £5bn."

Mr Skates said that, combined with other extra money he expected to come to Wales, the total additional funding would "guarantee the future viability" of fare reductions for older people, injured service veterans and people with disabilities.

It could also "assist in paying for a far wider, broader, fairer fare regime across Wales", he added.