Image caption Protesters gathered outside the Welsh Assembly building in Cardiff Bay on Wednesday

A Labour politician who joined nine party colleagues in opposing the closure of an A&E department has called the vote "enormously influential".

A majority of assembly members voted on Wednesday to keep 24 hour consultant-led emergency services at the Royal Glamorgan hospital in Llantristant.

Ten Labour AMs, including ex-first minister Carwyn Jones, backed Mick Antoniw's amendment against closure.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said clinicians should make the final call.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board says it is considering closing the department, either completely or overnight, due to doctor shortages and action is needed to avoid "risk to patient safety".

The vote followed a protest by around 400 demonstrators outside the Senedd against any closures.

Pontypridd AM Mr Antoniw's amendment was backed by a majority of assembly members, but does not force the local health board or the Welsh Government to do anything.

But he said the health board "must take note" of the call to preserve A&E services, and urged health chiefs to have a recruitment campaign for specialist staff.

Image copyright Labour Image caption Mick Antoniw: "I think we're on the way to winning"

"It's not a binding vote but it's enormously influential," Mr Antoniw told BBC Wales.

"I think we're on the way to winning."

His amendment was to a Conservative motion, which was rejected by AMs, also opposing downgrading the hospital's emergency department.

The other Labour backbenchers voting for the Antoniw amendment were former ministers Alun Davies and Huw Irranca-Davies, David Rees, Dawn Bowden, Hefin David, Jack Sargeant, Mike Hedges and Vikki Howells.

But Economy and Transport Minister Ken Skates insisted the first minister was "absolutely right" to say this was a matter for clinicians not politicians.

"Whilst politicians have rightly a role to convey any concerns of citizens in their particular constituencies, these decisions must be led in the interests of what is best for patients and it's medical experts that are best placed to make those decisions," he said.

The minister said he did not expect any intervention from the Welsh Government over the Royal Glamorgan plans.

"I foresee a decision being made by medical experts in the best interests of patients and that should be left to the medical experts without them coming under intense pressure," he said.