A Plaid Cymru activist who was suspended over anti-Semitism claims has been reinstated as a party member.

In November Sahar Al-Faifi said she regretted the social media messages, which were deleted five years ago.

In a statement she said a Plaid Cymru panel found "there was no need for sanctions".

"I am more committed than ever before to creating a more just, inclusive and welcoming Wales," she wrote on her Twitter account.

Plaid confirmed the membership of Ms Al-Faifi, who appeared in a party election broadcast last year. It declined to comment further.