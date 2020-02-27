Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Michael Gove: UK is not seeking EU rules alignment

The UK government is "putting ideology ahead of people's livelihoods" by "rushing" to get any trade deal with the EU, Wales' first minister has said.

UK ministers say they will decide in June whether to abandon negotiations and prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Ministers say the decision depends on how much ground is covered in talks.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford warned of the risk of tariffs "crippling for our farmers and food sector" if the negotiations fail.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to get a deal with the EU by the end of the so-called transition period - 31 December 2020 - and has said he is not prepared to extend that deadline.

His government has now published a 30-page document outlining its priorities ahead of the formal start of the talks on Monday.

The document says UK ministers want a trading relationship with the EU based on its existing precedents with Canada, Japan and South Korea.

It allows no jurisdiction for EU law or the European Court of Justice in the UK.

"The government will work hard to agree arrangements on these lines," the document says.

"However if it is not possible to negotiate a satisfactory outcome, then the trading relationship with the EU will rest on the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement and will look similar to Australia's."

Image caption Mark Drakeford: "They are rushing to get a deal - any deal - by the end of the year"

The document says that it hopes the broad outline of an agreement should be clear by June, and capable of being "rapidly finalised" by September.

But Mr Drakeford warned Wales' economy and jobs would be damaged by a "basic, bare bones relationship" with the EU that "lacks ambition and lets down Wales".

"They are rushing to get a deal - any deal - by the end of the year," he said.

"That political ambition is clearly more important to them than getting a deal that is in the interests of all the nations of the UK.

"The proposals put ideology ahead of people's livelihoods."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The negotiations are expected to be the toughest the UK has engaged in

He added: "Their proposals will mean more paperwork, more delays, more checks on goods and services we export to EU.

"And if the negotiations fail, we also risk facing tariffs which would be crippling for our farmers and food sector."

Senior UK cabinet minister Michael Gove told MPs the UK wanted to strike a "comprehensive free trade agreement" in nine months.

But the government would not accept any alignment with EU laws as the EU is demanding, he said, adding: "We will not trade away our sovereignty."

The EU has already set out its priorities ahead of the formal start of the talks.