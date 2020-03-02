Image copyright Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak should not stop people from "carrying on in their normal way of conducting their lives", Wales' first minister has said

Mark Drakeford spoke after taking part in a COBRA meeting with the prime minister, Boris Johnson, on Monday.

"Big efforts are being made to contain the virus", he said.

One case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Wales - the patient is being treated at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

"At this stage the UK continues to be in business as usual," Mr Drakeford said.

He said the four governments of the UK were "collectively in the best possible position to slow down the spread".