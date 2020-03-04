Coronavirus is to be added to a list of so-called "notifiable diseases" in Wales, after Plaid Cymru accused the Welsh Government of being two steps behind on the virus.

The classification is required by some insurers to cover businesses losses.

It follows similar moves in the other three UK nations.

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said regulations are currently being finalised and "will be introduced as quickly as possible".

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK stands at 85, after it rose by 34 on Wednesday. One case has been found in Wales so far.

The listing of a disease places a legal responsibility on medical professionals to tell health officials of suspected cases immediately.

But it is also required by insurers. The UK government announced on Wednesday it will implement the classification, after business groups expressed concern losses risked not being covered without it.

Last month the Scottish and Northern Ireland governments formally declared that coronavirus was "notifiable". They were followed by the Republic of Ireland and, earlier this week, Guernsey.

Before the Welsh Government's announcement Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said the Welsh Government "seems to be operating two steps behind the other nations at the moment".

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Wales will register Covid-19 as a notifiable disease. Regulations are currently being finalised and will be introduced as quickly as possible."