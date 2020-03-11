Image copyright EPA Image caption Rishi Sunak was only appointed chancellor on 13 February

Welsh firms and business leaders have urged the chancellor to help them deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will deliver his Budget statement later on Wednesday.

There are currently 15 confirmed cases of the virus in Wales but it is expected to spread much further.

On Tuesday, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford urged Mr Sunak to provide Wales with the necessary funding to cope as he warned "enormous strain" could be placed on public services.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Wales said the UK government should support firms dealing with "uncertainty related to coronavirus" by introducing a hardship fund for self-employed individuals not eligible for statutory sick pay.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy chairman, said: "As small firms navigate the emergence of coronavirus, they want to look to a UK government that is responsive, adaptive and able to work effectively with Welsh Government on these issues.

"Implementing a hardship fund for those not eligible for statutory sick pay, such as the self-employed, is just one way to start doing this.

"We are all in this together, and that is the message the UK government must send in the budget today," he added.

FSB Wales also called for Air Passenger Duty (APD) to be devolved to Welsh ministers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Budget is expected to be largely overshadowed by the coronavirus

Mr Francis said the tax could provide "a huge financial boost to businesses in Wales, put us on an equal footing with Scotland and Northern Ireland, who already have control over these taxes, and provide a morale boost for those businesses who have big ambitions for their business, and want to see them matched by governments".

There is cross-party support in the Welsh assembly for APD to be devolved to Wales.

During a debate on Tuesday about Cardiff Airport, Welsh Conservatives assembly member Nick Ramsay said it was "nonsensical" that APD had still not been devolved to Wales.

Current Tory Wales Office minister David TC Davies has also previously made the case for devolving APD.

The FSB called on the UK government to provide clarity on how the Shared Prosperity Fund, a funding pot set up to replace EU economic aid for poorer areas post-Brexit, will be administered.

Plaid Cymru Treasury spokesperson Ben Lake said the chancellor should give the Welsh Government powers over corporation tax, APD and VAT.

The Ceredigion MP said: "The Westminster government must first give Wales the fiscal firepower it needs for these increasingly uncertain times.

"That means powers to create a tax system that will give the Welsh economy the shot in the arm that it so desperately needs."

Views of firms in Bridgend

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are fears for the impact on businesses from the coronavirus outbreak

Jayne James, at Pyle Garden Centre, near Bridgend, said she hoped the UK government was "aware of small businesses and how they could be affected if - in the worst case scenario - we had to close down".

"What would they be doing to ensure that we would be able to continue paying our PAYE [Pay As You Earn tax], our VAT, looking after our staff and when we could - as quickly as possible - reopen the garden centre so that it's business as usual?"

Mike Mitchell, managing director of United Worldwide Logistics, a Bridgend-based haulage company which transports good all over the world, called on the chancellor to put arrangements in place so companies could delay some tax payments if necessary.

"I just feel any help the government could give us would be fantastic, but I'm sure it will be difficult for the chancellor in the budget to try and foresee any of this because obviously none of us know what's going to happen."

This will be the first budget since the Conservatives secured a comfortable majority at December's general election.

The party gained seven seats in Wales, taking six from Labour including Bridgend, taking the Conservatives' total number of Welsh MPs to 14.

Gretchen Betts, managing director of Magenta Financial Planning in Bridgend, said the chancellor would "have to make some nod towards the Labour voters that have swayed across".

The Labour Welsh Government has asked the chancellor to "deliver major, long overdue investment in Wales".