Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rishi Sunak presented his first budget on Tuesday

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised Wales' devolved government an extra £360m a year in a Budget dominated by coronavirus.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said cash was being provided to help the devolved administration "through exceptional circumstances".

He said the UK government was keeping "its promises to level-up the nations and regions".

The Welsh Government has been asked to respond.

In the first budget of Boris Johnson's government, the chancellor pledged £30bn to tackle the coronavirus.

It included extending sick pay for UK workers and business rate relief for firms in England.

Extra spending on services in England usually results in a knock-on increase in budgets in Wales.

A UK government source said that the £360m was on top of the £600m promised for 2020-21 at the spending review last September.

Mr Hart said: "This Budget shows the UK government is keeping its promises to level up the nations and region of the UK and deliver prosperity for Wales".

He added: "We are supporting Welsh Government in exceptional circumstances - to help tackle coronavirus and flooding."