Plaid Cymru cancels spring conference in Llangollen
Plaid Cymru has cancelled its spring conference in Llangollen, due to take place next weekend.
"The health and wellbeing of our members, supporters and stakeholders is of paramount importance," it said.
It comes as the UK government is expected to announce that it is stepping up its response to the coronavirus.
Plaid Cymru's conference was due to take place from 20 to 21 of March.
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- GETTING READY: How prepared is the UK?
- TRAVEL PLANS: What are your rights?
In a statement, Plaid said the decision to cancel was not "taken lightly, especially with only 14 months until the Senedd election".
It added: "Plaid Cymru has heeded the latest public health advice - particularly from the World Health Organisation that 'urgent and aggressive' action is taken.
"We believe that cancelling the conference is the most responsible course of action for the party to take in the current circumstances."