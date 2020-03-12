Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Adam Price has led Plaid Cymru since 2018

Plaid Cymru has cancelled its spring conference in Llangollen, due to take place next weekend.

"The health and wellbeing of our members, supporters and stakeholders is of paramount importance," it said.

It comes as the UK government is expected to announce that it is stepping up its response to the coronavirus.

Plaid Cymru's conference was due to take place from 20 to 21 of March.

In a statement, Plaid said the decision to cancel was not "taken lightly, especially with only 14 months until the Senedd election".

It added: "Plaid Cymru has heeded the latest public health advice - particularly from the World Health Organisation that 'urgent and aggressive' action is taken.

"We believe that cancelling the conference is the most responsible course of action for the party to take in the current circumstances."