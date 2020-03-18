Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Funeral services have been banned altogether in Italy

Individual funerals may not be possible if the number of coronavirus deaths is at the "top end of the reasonable worst case scenario", ministers have said.

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said it was "one of the most difficult things we might have to face".

Mr Gething agreed with a Conservative assembly member that there might be a "push towards cremation with memorial services in the months to come".

He was giving evidence to the assembly's health committee.

The minister faced questions from AMs on emergency powers being brought in by the UK and devolved governments to help deal with the epidemic.

He was questioned via a video-link because he is self-isolating for 14 days, after his son developed a cough.

In Italy, now the epicentre of the virus, funeral services have been banned altogether and restricted to a simple blessing.

Asked by Tory AM Angela Burns if limits might be placed "on the numbers of funerals and a push towards cremation with memorial services in the months to come", Mr Gething replied "all those things are possible".

The quiet streets of Cardiff

Later, Mr Gething added: "If we really are seeing a level of mortality that means that the normal process can't cope then we'd have to make changes.

"And the initial part could be about increasing storage of the deceased and powers for local authorities to acquire places to store bodies.

"And then we have to consider what that means in terms of whether it's burial or disposal and whether it's possible that single disposal may not be possible at the top end of the reasonable worst case scenario.

"And if that's the requirement, because of the public health crisis that we'd be facing at that point, then of course we need to direct parts of the system and the finance for that so that you don't end up having an inability to deal with the practical challenge of large numbers of excess deaths because of the financial needs of some of those people."

He was answering a question from Labour AM Lynne Neagle about people who might struggle to pay for funerals in such difficult circumstances.

Plaid Cymru health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "The preparations being made for the worst-case scenarios highlight just how important it is that all necessary actions are taken to flatten the curve and limit the cases that have to be dealt with at any one time."

A bill detailing the emergency powers is due to published later at Westminster.