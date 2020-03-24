Image caption Mark Drakeford spoke with most of the seats in the Senedd chamber empty

The first minister has said everyone "must change their way of life" in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His and the other three UK governments have agreed strict new restrictions on day-to-day life.

In a statement in the Senedd, Mark Drakeford said Wales is facing its "worst medical crisis for over a century".

He spoke in a severely reduced chamber, with only a limited number of AMs attending.

Explaining why extraordinary new measures are needed to strictly limit people's movements, Mr Drakeford said demand on NHS services is already significant and could become "overwhelming".