Image copyright NAtional Assembly for Wales Image caption William Powell, pictured here in 2011, was the president of the Welsh Liberal Democrats

The former president of the Welsh Liberal Democrats is "seriously ill" in hospital with coronavirus.

William Powell, who was an Assembly Member for the Mid and West Wales region between 2011 and 2016, represents Talgarth on Powys council.

"The whole party is devastated to hear about William's condition," said Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Lib Dems.

The acting leader of the UK Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, said it was "very worrying news".

It comes as Public Health Wales revealed 10 more more people have died in Wales after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 48.

It is the biggest daily rise in the Welsh figures since the first death was announced on 16 March.

Dr Giri Shankar said there were 148 new confirmed cases, meaning there have now been a total of 1,241 positive tests.

Ms Dodds added: "We know he is getting the best possible care from our resilient and hard working healthcare staff and we hope he makes a swift and full recovery soon."

The party's candidate for Montgomeryshire at the last general election, Kishan Devani, said on Twitter he was "absolutely shattered and devastated" to hear of the news.