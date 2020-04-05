Image caption Nick Thomas-Symonds has represented Torfaen since 2015

A Welsh MP has been appointed to a key position in Sir Keir Starmer's new shadow cabinet.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds was named as shadow home secretary by new leader Sir Keir on Sunday.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said he would be focusing on the coronavirus pandemic as an "immediate task".

The former barrister, who has been an MP since 2015, said he was "honoured" to be appointed to the role.

He had previously served on the Labour front bench as shadow solicitor general under the previous Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Thomas-Symonds is the first MP representing a Welsh constituency to hold either the shadow home secretary or home secretary positions since James Callaghan in the 1960s and 1970s.

Home Secretary Priti Patel congratulated Mr Thomas-Symonds on his appointment.

In a post on Twitter she wrote: "I hope we can work together at this time of critical national importance."