Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Drakeford said the "best enforcers of this are workers themselves"

Rules requiring firms to allow two metres between employees will not be an absolute ban on working closer, the first minister has said.

Welsh companies will be required to practice social distancing under a new law.

But First Minister Mark Drakeford said firms will be expected to take "all reasonable measures" to ensure employees' health.

The law is expected to be introduced on Tuesday.

Mr Drakeford also told a press conference that Julie James, the Housing and Local Government Minister, would stand in as first minister if he was to become ill.

He wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus, "a speedy recovery".

Asked if the PM should step aside from day-to-day duties while in hospital, Mr Drakeford said: "I am sure the prime minister will be following medical advice - if the advice is that he needs to change his working patterns, I'm sure he will do that".

Image caption Mark Drakeford made the comments at the daily Welsh Government briefing

Referring to the law that will require companies to practice social distancing, Mr Drakeford suggested the Welsh Government would not enforce the two-metre rule strictly.

"It's not an absolute ban on people not being able to be within two metres of one another," he said.

"We're used to it already because in the health service, for example, a dentist carrying out treatment on you isn't two metres away from you at that point, but they're only close to you when they need to be close to you," he said.

"There's nothing new in the message - it's about saying to employers that you must take all reasonable measures to ensure that the safety and health of your workforce comes first," he said.

Asked how the rules would be policed, Mr Drakeford said: "The enforcement of it, in many ways, it will be self-enforcing.

"The best enforcers of this are workers themselves."

Part of the reason the decision was taken was because AMs and trade unions were getting "too many reports" of people "feeling that they weren't safe in the workplace and that everything that needed to be done, was not being done".

He said guidance would be published on Tuesday.