Image caption Nia Griffith is the MP for Llanelli

Nia Griffith has been named Labour's shadow Welsh secretary.

The Llanelli MP is one of three Welsh Labour MPs in leader Keir Starmer's new shadow cabinet, following his election on Saturday.

She served as shadow defence secretary under Jeremy Corbyn.

Meanwhile Cardiff Central's Jo Stevens has been appointed the party's shadow culture, media and sport secretary. Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds was made shadow home secretary on Sunday.

Christina Rees, the MP for Neath, announced earlier that she would not be returning to her job as Labour's chief frontbench spokesman on Welsh affairs in Westminster.

She said served as shadow Welsh Secretary from February 2017, after her predecessor Ms Stevens resigned in protest at the party's position on Brexit.

Ms Rees said while she was sad not to be a part of the shadow cabinet, "I understand completely Keir's decision."

In a tweet Ms Stevens thanked the Labour leader for the opportunity to serve as shadow secretary of state for Digital Culture Media & Sport, "sectors I care passionately about."

She said the coronavirus crisis "makes us value even more the everyday pleasures they bring".