Some NHS staff in Gwent who were positive for Covid-19 were given the wrong test results and told they were negative, BBC Wales has learned.

Between eight and 10 frontline workers tested for Coronavirus in the Aneurin Bevan health board area were involved.

It is not clear how many of the group had the virus yet were given the all clear, or when the error happened.

The heath board said the staff were contacted "immediately" and it had "taken action" against further errors.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said 10 out of 96 members of staff in a testing group were subject to the "recording error", but Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) said only eight people were affected.

PHW said: "The requestors of the tests were notified in less than 24 hours, and the tests were re-run. A small number of positive cases had been reported as negative, and vice-versa."

The health board area has seen the highest numbers of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Wales.

Frank Atherton, the chief medical officer for Wales, has previously said that the large number of tests carried out there, along with its proximity to London, help to explain why it has become a hotspot for the virus.

A spokesman for the health board said: "Since the 14th of March we have undertaken circa 1,600 staff tests.

"As part of our checking process, we identified a local transcribing issue with eight test results that led to us giving staff members wrong results."

The spokesman said the staff were contacted "immediately", and the health board has undertaken a "detailed review" of all staff tests and "taken action to remove any further risk of transcribing errors".

BBC Wales has asked whether any of the staff members given false negatives attended work before being told they were, in fact, positive.

Public Health Wales said no one has been harmed as result of the mistake.

In a statement PHW said it followed up the cases "to establish if any harm had occurred due to the incorrect information being communicated to individuals."

"It was established that no harm had occurred," it said.

"We continue to have complete confidence in the testing process, and the laboratory staff carrying out the testing procedures."