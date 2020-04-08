Welsh Assembly members will meet later for the second "virtual Senedd" session.

The institution says it has been approached by parliaments around the world for advice on meeting remotely during the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week's video conference was the first of its kind in the UK. More AMs will take part than the first session, with 28 joining the meeting.

Members will question the first minister Mark Drakeford

Environment minister Lesley Griffiths will also take questions. They will both make statements on the Welsh Government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

There will also be a debate and initial vote on a law which would lower the voting age to 16 in local government elections from 2021.

A representative of each party group will cast votes on behalf of all its members.

The Senedd building is closed to the public until at least June.