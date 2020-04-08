Image copyright Getty Images

Police officers should not be used as "factory inspectors" to enforce social distancing rules, the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones has said.

Regulations that came into law on Tuesday allow police and councils to fine firms for not doing all they can to keep workers two metres apart.

But Mr Jones said all four Welsh chief constables have objected to doing so.

The Welsh Government has been asked for comment.

The Plaid Cymru politician, who otherwise supports the legislation, said: "The chief constables have urged the Welsh Government to change their guidelines as a matter of urgency and I am standing shoulder to shoulder with them on this."

Under the law, police and councils have powers to issue fixed penalty notices ranging from £60 for a first offence, to £120 for a second and subsequent offence.

There has been criticism that the fines are too low, and that the way the law was introduced has put companies into difficulty.

Image copyright North Wales PCC Image caption Arfon Jones is the police and crime commissioner for north Wales

First Minister Mark Drakeford has also said the rules are not an "absolute ban" on people working closer than two metres - with companies expected to take reasonable measures to ensure the health of their staff.

He has said the law would be largely self-policing, with workers raising concerns themselves.

Mr Jones, who oversees the budget and sets the objectives for North Wales Police, said: "I support the legislation but I am totally against the idea of it being enforced by the police.

"It is like using police officers as factory inspectors when North Wales Police and the other Welsh forces have important work of their own to do during the coronavirus crisis."

He said the Health and Safety Executive and local authorities "should step up to the mark here and do their job".

"They should take responsibility for enforcement rather than expecting the police to do their job for them," he said.

"I am sure the public of north Wales would far rather that our police enforce essential travel legislation rather than have them visiting factories to ensure that employees are kept two metres apart, which is surely what the Health and Safety Executive should be doing," he said.

Mr Jones says he raised the matter with the Welsh Secretary Simon Hart in a conference call.

Wales' four police forces have been asked for comment.