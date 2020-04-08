Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prisoners on remand - in custody awaiting trial - can already vote

Plans to give some prisoners the vote in local elections in Wales have been shelved due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ministers had intended allowing inmates serving less than four years to take part in local elections from 2022.

But Local Government Minister Julie James told the assembly the government was not committing "any official resource" to the legal changes needed.

Critics of the proposal had said ministers were ignoring public opinion on the matter.

Ms James said the reversal was part of ministers' legislative planning for "coping with the grave circumstances we are".

The Welsh Government had planned to give nearly 2,000 prisoners the vote in 2022 by making changes to the Local Government and Elections Bill, which is currently working its way through the assembly.

Plans to allow sixteen and seventeen year-olds to vote remain in the bill.

Explaining the change of heart, Ms James said: "Unfortunately, I have had to take the decision as part of the Welsh Government's wider consideration of its legislative programme at the start of our planning for coping with the grave circumstances we are in not to commit any future official resource to this proposed Stage two amendment."