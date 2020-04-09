Image caption Vaughan Gething: "I actually think the honest truth is we'll review lockdown"

The coronavirus lockdown will remain "several more weeks at the very least", Wales' health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething told the BBC "we need to give a much clearer message that this isn't going to end anytime soon".

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed on Wednesday that the measures in Wales will be extended into next week - before other UK nations had made such an announcement.

A UK government source has accused the Welsh Government of jumping the gun.

Welsh ministers had made the comments ahead of a COBRA meeting on Thursday, where ministers from across the UK are due to discuss a review of lockdown arrangements.

So far, the UK government has declined to say whether it will extend the coronavirus lockdown in England.

Speaking on Radio 5 Live, Mr Gething said: "We haven't put a definite period of the end of lockdown because we do want to have a conversation with all four nations about the emerging scientific evidence and advice, on how far the measures we've taken so far have made an impact on flattening the curve on reducing the admission to our health service, and indeed on saving lives.

"I actually think the honest truth is we'll review lockdown.

"We may agree review periods for lockdown, but we need to give a much clearer message that this isn't going to end anytime soon.

"We're in for several more weeks at the very least."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Welsh Government has announced it will extend the lockdown before other UK nations

Earlier, he told BBC Breakfast it was important to be "straight with the public", saying that "if we don't provide a clear message to the public" then people might be under the impression the lockdown measures might be lifted.

A UK government source said: "We were surprised that the Welsh Government decided to jump the gun with their own plans before a COBRA meeting to discuss a UK wide approach had convened."

The source said there was a "high level joint call" between Mr Drakeford, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart and senior UK minister Michael Gove, at the request of Mr Drakeford, "where it was agreed that a continued UK-wide approach was best for our response to fighting coronavirus, including around the measures already in place."