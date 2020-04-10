Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Mark Drakeford says people could be stopped from leaving their homes to exercise

The coronavirus lockdown rules could be tightened further, the first minister has warned.

Mark Drakeford said he hoped to avoid further restrictions, saying the current measures are already "onerous".

Further measures could include preventing people from leaving their homes to exercise, the first minister said at the daily Welsh Government press conference.

He urged people to stay at home over the Easter weekend.

"The review of the regulations could lead to a tightening; it's an open review," Mr Drakeford told journalists.

He suggested further measures could also look at actions in relation to the use of second homes and increasing the level of fines.

"I think the regulations already in place enormous burdens on people, and most people are abiding by them," Mr Drakeford said.

"But the possibilities are there and our minds cannot be closed to them because if they became necessary then we would have to find ways of doing them."

He said police forces were satisfied they had the powers to deal with people ignoring the stay-at-home rules.

But Mr Drakeford added that should the police request greater powers as the pandemic continues, "they will get those powers".

"If they think that the penalties are not sufficient we will look at the penalties as well," he said.

The first minister said he was not "immediately attracted" to suggestions the restrictions could be eased in different areas or for different age groups when the time comes to move out of lockdown.

"My own preference is that we should begin to ease the restrictions for everybody, everywhere at the same time because I think that would be easiest to understand, easiest to enforce and fairest to everybody," he said.