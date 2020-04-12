Image caption Lord Elis-Thomas has been a member of the assembly since its formation in 1999

Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas, who represents Dwyfor Meirionnydd in the Welsh Assembly, has said he will not stand in the 2021 elections.

He has been a member of the assembly since its formation in 1999 and was its presiding officer from 1999 to 2011.

He was elected as an MP between 1974 and 1992, and was Plaid leader between 1984 and 1991.

After leaving Plaid Cymru in 2016, the independent AM was made deputy minister for tourism, sport and culture.

He has been a member of the House of Lords since 1992.

Lord Elis-Thomas told BBC Radio Cymru's Dewi Llwyd programme that he had had time to think and had realised during this period that there were other ways to serve society.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has tweeted her thanks to Lord Elis-Thomas for his service in represnting the communities of am Dwyfor, Meirionnydd and Nant Conwy as an MP and AM.