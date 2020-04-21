Carl Sargeant: Welsh Government calls off independent inquiry
- 21 April 2020
The independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the sacking of Carl Sargeant has been called off.
The Welsh Government will also pay the outstanding legal costs of the Sergeant family, following the inquest into the late AMs death.
Mr Sargeant was sacked from the cabinet by the then first minister Carwyn Jones in 2017, over allegations of inappropriate behaviour with women.
The AM took his own life days later.