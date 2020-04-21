Image caption The married father-of-two was found hanged at his home in November 2017

The independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the sacking of Carl Sargeant has been called off.

The Welsh Government will also pay the outstanding legal costs of the Sergeant family, following the inquest into the late AMs death.

Mr Sargeant was sacked from the cabinet by the then first minister Carwyn Jones in 2017, over allegations of inappropriate behaviour with women.

The AM took his own life days later.