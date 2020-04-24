Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford wants to clamp down on second home use

Some lockdown rules in Wales are being made stricter to "address challenges being faced in parts of the country", the first minister has said.

Updated regulations, announced by Mark Drakeford, make it clear people cannot remain away from the place they live.

The changes are intended to clamp down on the use of second homes and discourage people from exercising outside their local area.

Separately, Mr Drakeford will announce a framework later for exiting lockdown.

The new rules, which will come into force on Saturday, also include extending social distancing rules to hospital, school and prison canteens.

However, businesses offering a "click and collect" service will be allowed to reopen as long as they observe social distancing rules.

Families with children who have certain learning difficulties, including autism, will be allowed to leave the house more than once a day.

Announcing the changes, the first minister said: "The changes we are introducing supplement the rules already in force, but they respond to some challenges being faced in parts of the country and by families throughout Wales.

"Our message has not changed - anyone can get coronavirus, anyone can spread it. So please, stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives."

Image caption Mark Drakeford says he would "do things differently" to the other nations if that was right for Wales

The Welsh Government will also publish a framework later for how Wales could move out of the lockdown.

It will include questions to consider before decisions are made around relaxing restrictions.

BBC Wales has been told these will be:

Would easing a restriction have a negative effect on containing the virus?

Does a particular measure pose a low risk of further infection?

How can it be monitored and enforced?

Can it be reversed quickly if it creates unintended consequences?

Does it have a positive economic benefit?

Does it have a positive impact on people's wellbeing?

Does it have a positive impact on equality?

While the Welsh Government is broadly working together with the UK and other devolved governments on the lockdown measures, the rules are made on a per-country basis.

Mr Drakeford has already said he would be prepared to "do things differently" to the other nations if that was right for Wales.

On Thursday, the Scottish Government published its lockdown exit strategy warning that people would have to "adapt to a new reality".