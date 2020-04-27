Image copyright Getty Images

Families of Welsh NHS and social care workers who die in service as a result of Covid-19 will be entitled to financial support of £60,000.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething's announcement was made at the same time as a similar scheme in England.

The minister said he hoped the scheme would provide "peace of mind".

Eligible beneficiaries will receive a payment of £60,000 under the scheme, which will last for the duration of the Covid-19.

Mr Gething said: "Our front-line workers in the NHS and social care sector are going above and beyond to deliver care and services for patients and to the most vulnerable in our communities across Wales. Their bravery on the front line of this pandemic is something the whole nation is thankful and proud of."

Plaid Cymru AM Rhun ap Iorwerth said it was an "overdue yet welcome announcement".

He added: "The priority must be ensuring our front-line workers are kept safe in the workplace by having access to enough of the correct protective equipment they need."