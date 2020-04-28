Image copyright Getty Images

A total of 31 coronavirus deaths in west Wales were not included in Public Health Wales (PHW) statistics.

The health board that covers the area, Hywel Dda, is the second health board found to have under-reported deaths.

The discovery was made by a report commissioned after it emerged north Wales health board Betsi Cadwaladr had failed to report 84 deaths to PHW.

Plaid Cymru said the time it took before the Welsh Government realised it was an issue was "alarming".

Hywel Dda itself apologised for any distress caused. Health minister Vaughan Gething said families who had lost loved ones had been informed at the time.

It means a total of 115 deaths were not initially included in official Public Health Wales statistics.

The most recent PHW data shows just five deaths in Hywel Dda, which includes the counties of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

Mr Gething described it as a "material under-reporting issue".

The minister told the daily Welsh Government press conference that figures released on Tuesday and Wednesday will be fully up-to-date.

"What I think is really important is it doesn't change our understanding of the disease profile across Wales," he said.

But he said there were "certainly lessons to learn".

A Welsh Government-commissioned report found that the protocol for reporting Covid-19 deaths had not been "embedded consistently" across the Hywel Dda health board area.

Therefore there has been a "consistent undercount over the period of the outbreak."

After being asked to provide assurance on the data, over the weekend the health board identified a number of deaths that should have been included.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vaughan Gething said there had been a "material under-reporting issue"

Plaid Cymru's Helen Mary Jones expressed concern at "over a hundred Covid-19 deaths under-reporting on this government's watch".

"It is alarming that it has taken this long for Welsh Government to realise there was even a problem. And why were there different reporting systems in the first place?"

"Missing testing targets, dwindling PPE stocks and now missing or incomplete data - this is a reflection of a Health Minister who cannot handle this crisis," she added.

Hywel Dda Medical Director Medical Director Dr Philip Kloer said: "We apologise for any distress caused by this but can assure families that they have received accurate information, at the time, about the death of their loved ones.

"This error relates not to how we register deaths, but how we uniformly and in a timely manner share this data with Public Health Wales.

"We have now corrected this position and from tomorrow, data on Hywel Dda UHB published by Public Health Wales will reflect the current position accurately."