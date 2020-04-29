Wales politics

Coronavirus: Welsh health minister refuses to expand care home testing

  • 29 April 2020
Wales will not follow England in providing tests to all care home residents and workers, the Welsh health minister has said.

The Welsh NHS is providing testing to residents and staff who have symptoms, but not those who do not.

The policy was expanded in England on Tuesday.

But Mr Gething told BBC Radio Wales he had been given advice that testing everyone in the sector was not the best use of resources.