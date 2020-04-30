Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Testing in England was expanded earlier this week

Twelve of Wales' Conservative MPs have expressed "alarm" at the "disparity" between England and Wales on coronavirus testing.

Wales has not followed England in expanding testing to all care home residents and staff, and over-65s and people who need to leave home to work if they have symptoms.

The MPs claimed it means some people will "unnecessarily" be infected.

The Welsh Government was asked for comment.

Making up almost all of Wales' Tory Commons cohort, with the exception of the Welsh Secretary Simon Hart and Wales Office Minister David Davies, the MPs said: "As a result of this disparity in Covid-19 testing availability, some of our constituents will necessarily contract Covid infection, while others will spend avoidable time self-isolating and off work.

They made the comments in a letter to the Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford.

Earlier Health Minister Vaughan Gething, asked about testing in care homes, said he had not been given notice of the UK government's testing policy change.

On Tuesday the health secretary for England, Matt Hancock, announced that those over-65, anyone who is in employment but cannot do so from home and anyone who lives with someone who falls into those categories, could be tested.

It was also expanded to all social care workers and residents in care homes.

In Wales, testing is available, as in England, to key workers with symptoms, care home residents and staff with symptoms, as well as patients in hospital.

But although it offered testing to frontline NHS staff before England, it has not matched Mr Hancock's announcement two days ago.

In addition, Wales is not using the same web-based booking system as England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Welsh ministers have expressed scepticism at testing care home residents who do not have symptoms, although people who are leaving hospital and are going into care homes are being tested.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said there was "no value" to providing tests to everybody in care homes.

"Testing people who have no symptoms, today - for that to be a reliable message to them, you'd have to test them again tomorrow," he said.

The MPs wrote: "As a result of this disparity in Covid-19 testing availability, some of our constituents will unnecessarily contract Covid infection, while others will spend avoidable time self-isolating, and off work.

"Of particular concern is the fact that residents in care homes are likely to be placed at unacceptable ongoing risk."

In the letter the politicians listed a series of other stories relating to testing in Wales.

"This is very disappointing and comes in the wake of failing in the dispatch of shielding letters, difficulties for the vulnerable in obtaining priority supermarket assistance; reporting errors for Covid deaths; failure to implement the GoodSAM volunteer programme; rejection of assistance from the Aviation Task Force; and delays in the replication of various UK government schemes."

The authors claimed all swab processing "still requires the use of a single laboratory site in Cardiff".

The MPs "strongly" urged the first minister to rapidly develop additional testing sites across Wales "and to seek the use of laboratories elsewhere in the United Kingdom".