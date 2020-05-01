Image caption Neil McEvoy represents the Welsh National Party in the Senedd

Plaid Cymru is preparing to take the Electoral Commission to court over the name of a rival political party.

In January, the commission approved the registration of the Welsh National Party, led by ex-Plaid AM Neil McEvoy.

But it rejected the Welsh language translation of the party's name - Plaid Genedlaethol Cymru - as "it was likely to result in voters confusing it with another party's name".

The commission said it was considering its response to Plaid Cymru.

The Welsh National Party called Plaid's legal move "ill-judged".

One of Plaid Cymru's arguments for a judicial review is that it is "irrational" to maintain the English language registration having rejected the Welsh language version.

Other grounds include:

Failure to consider the high likelihood that the Welsh translation of the name Welsh National Party would become commonplace in the context of the official legal status of the Welsh language

Failure to give adequate reasons to explain why the English name Welsh National Party would be unlikely to cause confusion, having accepted that the Welsh name would cause confusion

Plaid Cymru says it is prepared to bring a judicial review against the decision unless the commission either revokes the registration of the name Welsh National Party or completes a further review of the registration process.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plaid Cymru claims the electoral commission acted unlawfully

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: "Plaid Cymru will always protect its interests and that includes protecting its historical name.

"We believe the Electoral Commission's processes are flawed and that they acted unlawfully."

Neil McEvoy, leader of the Welsh National Party, decided in October 2019 to scrap his attempt to rejoin Plaid Cymru.

He was expelled from Plaid Cymru in 2018 after he was found guilty of misconduct over his allegedly disruptive behaviour at the party's 2017 spring conference.

In a statement, the Welsh National Party said Plaid Cymru "makes a habit of trying to close the stable door after the horse has bolted and is doing so once again".

"This ill-judged court application is proof of panic amongst Plaid Cymru AMs, who prior to the WNP, had enjoyed a cosy existence in the Bubble, acting as Labour's little helpers.

"But now there's a new national party in Wales that will not be pushed around."