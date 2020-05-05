Image copyright Getty Images

Wales' health minister has played down projections in a leaked report for the numbers of tests Wales will need to track and trace coronavirus.

The draft plan says as many as 36,000 tests could be needed.

But Vaughan Gething said the numbers were not "final". "It's not the confirmed national plan," he said.

He said Wales could need fewer than 9,000 tests if a Scottish approach was adopted here.

The Welsh Government, which commissioned the report, is planning a system of tracking and tracing outbreaks of coronavirus so infections can be isolated and Wales can be eased out of lockdown.

Written by Public Health Wales (PHW), it outlines projections for the number of tests required.

It says between 33,300 and 36,000 tests a day will be needed to diagnose symptomatic hospital patients, symptomatic members of the public and to meet its policy on testing in care homes.

The document also projects demand of 3,000-7,000 samples a week to test all symptomatic key workers.

The report says it is likely tracking and tracing of the virus will need to continue at least until the end of 2020.

Current capacity is thought to be 2,100 tests a day.

Image caption Vaughan Gething took the Welsh Government daily press conference on Tuesday

But in the daily Welsh Government press briefing Mr Gething dismissed the figures, saying a note of "caution" was required.

"I think it's important to reflect that the leaked public health Wales draft report is exactly that - a draft.

He said the matter was still being worked on.

"As a reference point yesterday the Scottish Government set out a track test and trace programme themselves, and they estimated that they will need by the end of May, 15,500 tests.

"If that were the approach we took in Wales we would need under 9,000 tests," he said.

All tests 'analysed in Cardiff'

According to the report, as it stands all of the tests are being analysed "within the Public Health Wales Cardiff Microbiology laboratory in University Hospital of Wales" in Cardiff.

The document says in the next phase more laboratory space "will come online across NHS Wales and this will need to be coordinated to maximise efficiency and delivery of appropriate testing for the various testing scenarios".

It calls for the development of a new "central COVID-19 testing facility" and expansion of testing capacity at PHW's regional laboratories in north Wales and Swansea.

The document makes "one over-riding fundamental assumption: transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will continue until either sufficient people have acquired immunity from the infection or mass immunisation of the population with a safe and effective vaccine has taken place".

"This sets the likely timescale for the response to Covid-19 (at least until the end of 2020) and the parameters for the response (immediate to support the lifting of restrictions and medium-term to monitor and intervene to reduce the risk of transmission)," it adds.