People in Wales are being reminded to stay home this weekend as tensions are growing between the UK and Welsh governments over lockdown.

With a review due Thursday, the Welsh Government emphasised that it is in charge of the rules in Wales.

It said newspaper coverage of how Boris Johnson could ease restrictions in England was "confusing".

But a UK government minister appealed for a UK-wide approach to the next stage of dealing with coronavirus.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford is due to speak to the prime minister in a call with Scottish and Northern Ireland counterparts later.

Ministers in Wales have repeatedly stated they can go their own way on lockdown if they choose - but would prefer to continue with the UK-wide system.

But an article in the Guardian on Thursday claimed Mr Drakeford, desiring a four-nation approach, had not been made aware of what the prime minister was planning to do in England.

Lockdown is governed by rules that are devolved in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Ministers have to legally review them every three weeks, with the latest due on Thursday.

Members of the Welsh cabinet met this morning and are due to meet again in the afternoon - a spokesman said the first minister will announce the decision in "due course".

So far the coronavirus lockdown has remained broadly similar across the UK, with small differences - Wales has a different fine structure, rules on two-metre social distancing at work and different rules on exercise.

The Welsh Government spokesman said: "It is crucially important that the people of Wales are informed clearly and accurately about what, if any, changes are made to the current stay-at-home restrictions.

"Some of the reporting in today's newspapers is confusing and risks sending mixed messages to people across the UK."

Earlier he said: "It is crucially important that the people of Wales are informed clearly and accurately about any decisions we make on something as important as this."

Simon Hart, Welsh Secretary, appealed to the Welsh Government not to go its own way.

Writing in the Western Mail, he said: "So, as the First Minister Mark Drakeford himself has pointed out, all four nations entered lockdown restrictions at the same time and should, if at all possible make any modifications to the restrictions at the same time.

"It is a UK-wide approach in this next phase which will be the best for the people and businesses in Wales."