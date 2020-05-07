Image copyright Getty Images

The chief executive of Public Health Wales (PHW) has said she is "not familiar" with Welsh ministers' original aim to carry out 9,000 daily coronavirus tests by the end of April.

Tracey Cooper was questioned repeatedly in the Senedd's health committee about who gave advice on what was feasible.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said on 21 March PHW was aiming for capacity for 9,000 tests by the end of April.

Tory Angela Burns said she was shocked by Ms Cooper's answers.

Ms Cooper was asked by Plaid Cymru and Conservative committee members about where the Welsh Government got the 9,000 figure from.

Again she stated that she was "not familiar with that trajectory".