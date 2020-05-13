Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Vaughan Gething said on Tuesday tests had reached 5,330 a day

Credible plans to test, track and trace coronavirus are vital if lockdown measures are to be lifted in Wales, opposition parties say.

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething is expected to set out proposals later.

A leaked report suggested around 30,000 tests a day may be needed but ministers believe far fewer will be required.

The Conservatives said "hope and vision" on leaving lockdown had been "severely lacking", while Plaid Cymru called the plans "very much overdue".

Since its report was leaked, Public Health Wales (PHW) has said its analysis now suggests the number of tests needed would be in the range of 7,500 to 17,000 daily but that 10,000 tests a day would be a "realistic requirement".

Mr Gething said on 21 March that PHW was aiming for capacity of 9,000 tests a day by the end of April, a figure PHW's chief executive last week said she was "not familiar with", and a target which was later scrapped.

At the weekend, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "At the moment we just test key workers, people in care homes, people in hospitals, and we will be moving into community testing, we'll be using the next three weeks to get that regime firmly in place."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Test, tracking and tracing are widely seen as key to keeping outbreaks under control

On Tuesday, Mr Gething told journalists that daily testing capacity had increased to 5,330 and he expected to see "the use of that to increase through this week".

He told the Welsh Government's daily news conference the test, track and trace plan "will have to set out the level of testing we think we're going to need to carry out".

'Severely lacking'

Ahead of Wednesday's announcement, Conservative Senedd health spokeswoman Angela Burns accused Welsh Labour ministers of being "fearful of easing" lockdown restrictions because they were "failing to get anywhere near the level of testing needed".

"We're still only testing around 1,200 people a day despite having had more than seven weeks to get numbers to where they need to be," she said.

"The Welsh Government needs to give the people of Wales hope and a vision for how we ease lockdown, but at this point they are severely lacking on both."

Image caption Angela Burns says nowhere near the number of tests needed are being carried out

Rhun ap Iorwerth, who speaks for Plaid Cymru on health, said the Welsh Government's "very much overdue" plans should include "not only a sharp increase in testing capacity, a doubling at the very least in the short term, but clear plans for rapid turnarounds in testing and tracing".

The "real focus has to be on the systems put in place on the ground here in Wales, working with local authorities and others to build robust systems", he said.

"We can't even begin to significantly ease restrictions in Wales without having testing, tracing and isolating plans in place that we can trust."

The Brexit Party's Caroline Jones said testing needed to be "ramped up across the board" to include "a much wider section of society".

"While it's essential to ensure that key workers are being tested, the Welsh Government needs to be allowing people who have symptoms to also be tested," she said.